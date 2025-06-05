Longtime ESPN 'SportsCenter' Anchor Announces He Has Prostate Cancer
Jay Harris, a longtime SportsCenter anchor, announced Thursday morning that he has prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery next week.
“I’m having surgery on Tuesday. I'll be away from SportsCenter for about a month to recover," Harris said while making the announcement on Good Morning America. "Then I'm coming back better than ever.”
Harris has been with ESPN since 2003 and has been an anchor on SportsCenter for most of his time with the network.
He said this doctor thinks a full recovery should be possible.
"My doctor is quite optimistic," Harris said. "From my last scan nothing has spread. So once we take out the prostate hopefully that will be it."
Here's his full announcement and conversation with Michael Strahan.
Here's to a speedy recover for Harris, who is 60-years-old.