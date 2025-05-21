ESPN Won't Renew Contract of Longtime 'SportsCenter' Anchor
For nearly a quarter-century, ESPN's Stan Verrett has been a dependable face on SportsCenter—helping steer the network's flagship program through all manner of changes.
Unfortunately, however, it appears his time with the network is coming to a close. ESPN will not renew Verrett's contract at the end of this summer, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.
Verrett—a New Orleans native and Howard graduate—has been with ESPN since 2000, and has worked out of Los Angeles since the company moved some operations there in 2009. Per Glasspiegel, Verrett will help the network pitch its direct-to-consumer product over the summer before his departure.
The anchor took to social media after Glasspiegel's report came out to issue a brief statement.
Neil Everett—Verrett's longtime SportsCenter running mate—left the network in 2023, at which time a Front Office Sports report said Verrett's job would not be affected.
The state of play appears to have changed at what remains American sports's most visible media property, and it seems a new era for SportsCenter is beginning.