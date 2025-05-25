ESPN to Replace 'Around the Horn' With a Very Familiar Show
ESPN's longstanding, popular debate show, Around the Horn, has officially reached its end, with Friday's episode serving as its last.
The show was on the air for 23 years and had more than 4,900 episodes, but the beloved program starring host Tony Reali and a revolving panel of guest debaters came to an end last week.
As for what will air in the time slot that's been occupied by Around the Horn since 2002, Hollywood Reporter reports that a 30-minute episode of SportsCenter will be taking its place. Anchoring the 30-minute segments of SportsCenter will be the tandem of Matt Barrie and Christine Williamson.
The report indicates this is a temporary solution, rather than a permanent one, so it's possible the network moves another program into that time slot at some point in the future.
There's been plenty of change at ESPN over the past few weeks, with the news that SportsCenter L.A. would be moving back to its Bristol, Conn. headquarters and air at 1:00 a.m. ET. The network's soccer studios are also being moved back to Bristol.