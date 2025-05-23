Tony Reali Opens Final ‘Around the Horn’ With Emotional, Tear-Jerking Intro
Around the Horn, one of ESPN's most beloved shows, is coming to an end Friday after a decorated 23-year run that will live on in the memories of sports fans and analysts alike.
News broke earlier this year that the Friday before Memorial Day was going to be the final episode of Around the Horn, episode No. 4,953. Well, that day has come around at last, and host Tony Reali was unsurprisingly prepared for the moment.
Reali opened the last ever Around the Horn with an emotional behind-the-scenes tribute to everyone who has worked on and off set to put forth one of the most endearing and creative sports television shows ever made.
Watch the tear-jerking intro below:
So bittersweet.
It's the end of an era in sports television as Reali prepares to stand before his final panel and bid farewell to a lifelong dream. Thank you for everything.