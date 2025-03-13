ESPN's Adam Schefter Tore Into Aaron Rodgers for How He's Handling Free Agency
Aaron Rodgers's future in the NFL remains the biggest of questions marks now that free agency is officially underway. The 41-year-old quarterback has reportedly received interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants but he hasn't been close to making a decision on which team he'll play for or if he'll even play again in the NFL. Instead, he's been at the beach thinking about life.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has apparently had enough of the Rodgers waiting game, as he went off on the QB during an appearance on the Jen, Gabe & Chewy show on Wednesday.
"To me this shouldn’t be that hard," Schefter said. "The Steelers want you. The Giants want you. We’re seeing players across the league make decisions. It shouldn’t be that hard. Either you want to play or you don’t. You want to play for Pittsburgh or you don’t. You want to play in New York or you don’t. Are you going to make a decision or are you going to drag it out for four days, five days, a week? It’s not that hard. Make that decision and live with it."
Is it weird to hear a reporter go off on a player like that? Absolutely. Is there some hard truths in that message that Rodgers could use? Probably.
Either way, it feels like this process for Rodgers could on a little bit longer.