SI

Aaron Rodgers Staring Pensively on the Beach During Free Agency Became Funny Meme

Kristen Wong

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers has never been known for doing things the orthodox way, and this NFL offseason is no different.

The 41-year-old quarterback was officially cut by the New York Jets on the start of the new league year on Wednesday and faces an uncertain future in the league in 2025. Within the last few months, Rodgers has been rumored to land on the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but no one—not even his right-hand man Pat McAfee—knows what he's going to do.

Amid rampant speculation about Rodgers's future, a photo shared by the Daily Mail of Rodgers walking along the beach wrapped in a towel has been making the rounds on social media.

Rodgers, wearing earbuds and donning a backwards cap, looks like he's seriously contemplating something. Any fan's most natural guess would be that he's musing over his next NFL team.

The viral photo instantly became a hilarious meme:

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL