Aaron Rodgers Staring Pensively on the Beach During Free Agency Became Funny Meme
Aaron Rodgers has never been known for doing things the orthodox way, and this NFL offseason is no different.
The 41-year-old quarterback was officially cut by the New York Jets on the start of the new league year on Wednesday and faces an uncertain future in the league in 2025. Within the last few months, Rodgers has been rumored to land on the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but no one—not even his right-hand man Pat McAfee—knows what he's going to do.
Amid rampant speculation about Rodgers's future, a photo shared by the Daily Mail of Rodgers walking along the beach wrapped in a towel has been making the rounds on social media.
Rodgers, wearing earbuds and donning a backwards cap, looks like he's seriously contemplating something. Any fan's most natural guess would be that he's musing over his next NFL team.
The viral photo instantly became a hilarious meme: