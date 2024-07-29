Mack Hollins doesn't wear shoes

Mack Hollins doesn't use utensils

Mack Hollins thinks small cats 'steal your soul'

Mack Hollins hasn't eaten a vegetable in 3 years



Mack Hollins is the 'MOST INTERESTING MAN' on the #Bills and BELOVED by his teammates.