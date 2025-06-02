Fans Pay Tribute to 'Sports Science' Founder John Brenkus After His Death
John Brenkus, the founder of the Emmy-winning show Sports Science, died Saturday at the age of 54. A release on his social media accounts stated he lost his battle with depression.
Brenkus's Sports Science began on Fox Sports and was later aired ESPN. In the segments he would dive into the science of what was actually happening on big plays and taught fans a lot about really cool stuff that went into those moments.
Here is the statement about his death:
“It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away.
John, co-founder of Base Productions, Founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the six-time Emmy award-winning ‘Sport Science,’ had been battling depression.
John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."
ESPN aired this report Sunday night:
Fans paid tributes to Brenkus: