Football Player in Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift-Inspired Movie Has Preposterous Résumé
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a lock for the Hall of Fame. He has nine Pro Bowls, four All-Pro apperances, and three Super Bowl championships to his name. It will be a stunner if he isn't elected on the first ballot.
And yet, Kelce would probably kill for the resume of... a fictionalized version of himself from a movie?
On Wednesday, fantasy football guru Chuck Bass posted a clip from Christmas in the Spotlight—a Lifetime made-for-TV movie that premiered Nov. 23 and draws heavy inspiration from Kelce's relationship with musician Taylor Swift.
"Am I supposed to know who he is?" Bowyn Sykes (Jessica Lord), the fictionalized version of Swift, asks at a restaurant—referring to Drew Gonville (ex-Delaware defensive end Laith Wallschleger), the fictionalized Kelce.
"He's only the best wide receiver in the world," the woman she's dining with replies. "Nine-time MVP. He holds the longest records for yards received."
Timeout.
Let's ignore the mess of a last sentence, which sounds like it was written (and probably was written) by someone who read Pro Football Reference once. As Bass did, let's zero in on the fact that Gonville has won nine MVP awards.
In our world, no one has won more MVP awards than Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning's five. No wide receiver has ever won the award. And yet, Gonville has defied the odds.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a stab at gaming out what Gonville's career arc might look like.
In the world of Lifetime Christmas movies, anything really is possible.