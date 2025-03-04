Fox NFL Insider Jordan Schultz Addresses Combine Starbucks Scuffle With Ian Rapoport
One of the biggest stories at this year's NFL scouting combine didn't have anything to with what prospects were doing in the drills, but rather what happened between two well-known NFL insiders at an Indianapolis Starbucks, of all places.
In case you somehow missed it, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz confronted NFL Network's Ian Rapoport at the coffee shop and shared a heated message about details from a story about Matthew Stafford. While no punches were thrown, the league is investigating the incident.
Schultz spoke on Monday for the first time about the altercation, telling 670 The Score’s Leila Rahimi:
“I think what happened between Ian and I probably had been brewing for quite some time," Schultz said. "And I just felt like I needed to say what I said and make it clear that I didn’t appreciate the way he was talking about me. And I felt I did that."
He also addressed a photo that was taken of the incident:
“Obviously, you saw the photo. I don’t think the photo was particularly intimidating,” he said. “But regardless of how you view it, I just felt like, for me, it was an important thing to say, important to get off my chest. I thought I did it. Hopefully we can move forward.”
We'll have to wait and see if the NFL has anything to say about it once their investigation is over.