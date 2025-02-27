Ian Rapoport’s NFL Peers Had So Much Fun On-Air Teasing Him About Starbucks Incident
Plenty was a-brewing at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week as teams started evaluating this year’s top college football players in preparation for April’s NFL draft.
This year’s combine came with as many coffee jokes as it did hype, in light of Ian Rapoport’s alleged run-in with Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz at a Starbucks in Indy on Wednesday.
A day before the combine offiically kicked off, Rapoport and Schultz engaged in a “verbal altercation,” per PFT's Mike Florio, that may have arisen from their dueling reports on Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford’s reportedly coincidental meeting at a Montana ski resort.
What was said between the two NFL reporters remains hearsay, but Rapoport’s NFL Network colleagues, Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah, couldn’t resist cracking a joke or two about the bizarre media spat.
“There is one other member of our broadcast team we’ve got to bring in,” Eisen said. “He is the Jake Paul of NFL Network. Lots of buzz. He’s trending with no punches thrown. Ian Rapoport.”
“He looks a little under-caffeinated actually, to be honest,” Jeremiah chimed in.
Rapoport, ever the professional, took it like a champ.
“I’m properly caffeinated,” Rapoport said with a smile. “Lot of great coffee brands, Dunkin’ does a really nice job. … I could go on and on about the coffee brands that I love, that’s not for right now. Let’s talk right now about Abdul Carter…”
As the NFL insider said himself, that’s quite enough. Time to talk football.