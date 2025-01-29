Fox Scores Record Super Bowl Commercial Haul, Spots Going for More Than $8 Million
The Super Bowl business is always good but Fox Sports will enjoy a historic windfall for next month's Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. According to SBJ's Mollie Cahillane, more than 10 of the commercial spots have sold for more than $8 million. The average price for last year's Super Bowl, presented by CBS, was around $7 million.
Fox Sports is reportedly benefitting due to an usually large number of buyers who needed to drop out of their commitment, which allowed them to capitalize on a new, more advantageous market.
As is the case every year, some advertisers who bought early needed to come out of the game. Those units were resold at a much higher price, which helped Fox escalate its pricing much more quickly. Close to 10 advertisers dropped out, slightly higher than a typical year.
These record numbers were previewed by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch on a November earnings call.
CNBC reports that the scarcity jump was more significant than in years past.
Typically, pricing for Super Bowl ads can escalate by about $100,000 as remaining inventory lessens and game day approaches. This year, the jump in price was closer to $500,000 per spot, the person said.