Fox Scores Record Super Bowl Commercial Haul, Spots Going for More Than $8 Million

The Super Bowl business is good.

The Super Bowl LIX logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center.
The Super Bowl LIX logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Super Bowl business is always good but Fox Sports will enjoy a historic windfall for next month's Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs matchup. According to SBJ's Mollie Cahillane, more than 10 of the commercial spots have sold for more than $8 million. The average price for last year's Super Bowl, presented by CBS, was around $7 million.

Fox Sports is reportedly benefitting due to an usually large number of buyers who needed to drop out of their commitment, which allowed them to capitalize on a new, more advantageous market.

As is the case every year, some advertisers who bought early needed to come out of the game. Those units were resold at a much higher price, which helped Fox escalate its pricing much more quickly. Close to 10 advertisers dropped out, slightly higher than a typical year.

These record numbers were previewed by Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch on a November earnings call.

CNBC reports that the scarcity jump was more significant than in years past.

Typically, pricing for Super Bowl ads can escalate by about $100,000 as remaining inventory lessens and game day approaches. This year, the jump in price was closer to $500,000 per spot, the person said.

