Fox Sports Announcer Brock Huard Leaving CFB Booth to Coach Son's Football Team
Fox Sports has an opening on its college football broadcasting team for next season.
Last week, former NFL quarterback and Fox's No. 2 analyst Brock Huard announced he was leaving the network to coach his son's high school football team. Revealing the news on the Real Hawk Talk podcast, Huard said he would be the tight ends coach and didn't close the door on future broadcasting opportunities.
"I’m going to learn a lot of football,” Huard said, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. "Kind of excited and anxious to see what it’s like on the other side, to prepare, to be in ‘go mode’ from the coaching end of it and learn a lot. I think I’ll be a better broadcaster, I think the radio show will be better.
"I’d like to still do (announcing) down the road, but for these years, these formative years, my son’s gonna be a sophomore. These are years I’ll never, ever, ever get back and I’m gonna jump into it."
Huard, 48, starred as a quarterback at Washington from 1995-1998 before spending six seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. He retired in 2004 and eventually entered the media realm. In 2019 he was named Fox Sports' No. 2 color commentator for college football broadcasts, first alongside Joe Davis and then Jason Benetti.
Huard is now swapping the analyst headset for the high school football headset, and Fox must now find a new partner for Benetti with a few months to go before the 2025 college football season kicks off.