SI

Fox Sports Announcer Brock Huard Leaving CFB Booth to Coach Son's Football Team

The former NFL QB is trading one headset for another as he joins his son's high school football team coaching staff.

Liam McKeone

Huard is leaving the booth for the high school sideline
Huard is leaving the booth for the high school sideline / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fox Sports has an opening on its college football broadcasting team for next season.

Last week, former NFL quarterback and Fox's No. 2 analyst Brock Huard announced he was leaving the network to coach his son's high school football team. Revealing the news on the Real Hawk Talk podcast, Huard said he would be the tight ends coach and didn't close the door on future broadcasting opportunities.

"I’m going to learn a lot of football,” Huard said, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. "Kind of excited and anxious to see what it’s like on the other side, to prepare, to be in ‘go mode’ from the coaching end of it and learn a lot. I think I’ll be a better broadcaster, I think the radio show will be better.

"I’d like to still do (announcing) down the road, but for these years, these formative years, my son’s gonna be a sophomore. These are years I’ll never, ever, ever get back and I’m gonna jump into it."

Huard, 48, starred as a quarterback at Washington from 1995-1998 before spending six seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. He retired in 2004 and eventually entered the media realm. In 2019 he was named Fox Sports' No. 2 color commentator for college football broadcasts, first alongside Joe Davis and then Jason Benetti.

Huard is now swapping the analyst headset for the high school football headset, and Fox must now find a new partner for Benetti with a few months to go before the 2025 college football season kicks off.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/Media