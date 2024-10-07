FS1 is the Industry Leader in Graphics Telling You When Shohei Ohtani Bats Again
Shohei Ohtani had another MVP-worthy season in 2024, leading baseball with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, .390 OBP and .646 slugging among other statistical categories. He also stole 59 bases and founded the 50/50 club. On top of all that, when he hits a home run it makes arguably the coolest sound in all of sports.
So it's no surprise that people are excited to see him perform in the postseason. Ohtani delivered in his first-ever playoff appearance, hitting a home run and going 2-for-5 in Game 1 of the NLDS. He was 0-for-4 in Game 2, but people were still very interested in seeing the best hitter in baseball at the plate which is why FS1 is employing a very helpful graphic that pops up from time to time to let viewers know that even thought they don't see Shohei Ohtani, he's still at the ballpark and will be hitting again soon so please don't change the channel.
The graphic debuted in Game 1, not long after Ohtani homered in the second inning. During the top of the fourth, wtih Fernando Tatis Jr. at bat for the Padres, a life-size Ohtani appeared on the scorebug teasing that he might bat in the next half-inning if one of his teammates at the bottom of the order was able to reach base.
Two teammates actually got on and Ohtani, batting fourth in the inning, as promised, singled.
Later, once the Dodgers had taken the lead and were threatening, the Ohtani graphic again foretold the return of the 2024 hit king. Unfortunately, a double-play and a pop fly pushed his plate appearance to the sixth inning and he struck out.
The graphic returned in Game 2 and was used somewhat liberally. When the Dodgers fell behind early on Sunday, Ohtani was looming.
At this point it is now impossible to tell which graphics are real and which are photoshops mean to exaggerate just how ridiculous the graphic actually is. Did FS1 really tell people Ohtani was six batters away at some point?
Was he really involved in the Joker sequel or vice presdiential debate?
All we know for sure is that they would not actually tell us how far away he is when he just batted. Right?
All the information, math, statistics and science in the world and sometimes you just want to know when the top of the order is up again. This whole one-through-nine batting order thing that baseball has used for a 150-plus years just isn't cutting it anymore. It's about time that the analytical revolution in baseball finally told us the only thing we really need to know—when do we get to see the guy who hits the dingers again?
Luckily, FS1 has us covered.