George W. Bush Got Peyton Manning to Apologize for Being in So Many Commercials
The ManningCast shoots for the stars when it comes to its guest list and the famous quarterbacking brothers tend to land some big ones willing to hop on a Zoom and watch weeknight night football with them. With the Dallas Cowboys playing the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football the production was able to score some time with former President George W. Bush, noted Texas native.
And Bush came ready to have a good time, joking that he had spent about 10 total minutes preparing for the television spot. Next he delivered a solid quip about the ubiquitous ad spots each of the brothers show up in, which is plainly obvious to anyone who watches any amount of sports on television.
“By the way, I’m so pleased to see your faces not on a TV commercial,” Bush said.
"There's a lot of them out there," Peyton conceded after a chuckle. "There's a few more on the way I'm just going to apologize in advance. I filmed a couple last week. I'm just going to warn you."
"It's unbelievable," Bush responded.
For those sick of seeing the smiling face of a Manning trying to pitch them a product or service, a light razzing from the one-time leader of the free world may be the closest thing to justice they'll ever get. If Bush ever gets an audience with Shaquille O'Neal, perhaps he can do some similar needling.