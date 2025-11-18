Peyton Manning Was So Frustrated Over Geno Smith's Interception Into Triple Coverage
Geno Smith’s interception woes continued on Monday night, and this time his struggles were televised for a national audience to see, as well as an alt-cast.
During the Raiders’ game against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, Smith threw a dangerous pass into triple coverage which was tipped by linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and intercepted by safety Markquese Bell, who returned it for 24 yards.
Peyton and Eli Manning were viewing the game on their weekly alt cast, the ‘ManningCast,’ and Peyton couldn’t help but repeatedly say “No!” after Smith let it rip into the sea of Dallas defenders.
“Oh no! No no no no! Eli. Guess who was open? The checkdown again. Jeanty again, on the swing route,” said Peyton. “Linebackers kept sinking, let them sink. Check it down. They got their hands on it, tipped ball. Dang. He had a good drive going.”
Manning felt that Smith should’ve played it safe with his pass and looked to Ashton Jeanty, who was a little late in getting out wide, but was open by the time Smith released his pass into a crowded secondary.
The interception was Smith’s 13th of the year. That’s tied with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the most in the NFL. The veteran QB only has two games all season without a pick. The interception was just the fifth recorded by the Cowboys’ defense all season long, and Peyton clearly thinks it could’ve been avoided if Smith was more willing to make the simple pass to his open running back.