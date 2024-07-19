'Get Up' Opens Broadcast Hilariously as Internet Outages Took Graphics and B-Roll Offline
The world is dealing with a huge technology outage this morning after cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows. The problems have affected banks and flights around the world and worst of all, ESPN's Get Up had to do a broadcast without graphics or B-roll.
The show opened with the basic Get Up logo in the corner and nothing else. A pan down as Mike Greenberg began his introduction revealed the dreaded Microsoft blue screen of death, which is a common image around the world this morning.
"That picture tells maybe a thousand words, if not more," said Greenberg. "If you are joining us this morning anywhere from planet Earth you are probably already aware that there are massive computer outages that are impacting almost every element of our lives. Don't ask me to explain them to you. I'm certainly not capable of doing so. I can tell you however that our program today's going to look a little bit different. We do not have video. We do not have sound bites. We do not have graphics."
Greenberg was not lying. When it came time for the "Sneaky Hembo" trivia segment, they brought out a whiteboard, which actually did an admirable job proving itself to be the most basic and trusty type of information technology.
If they need a hard reboot there just get a dry eraser. If only it were that easy for everyone.