Grant Hill to Remain With TNT Even As Network Loses NBA Rights
Commentator and Hall of Fame forward Grant Hill is sticking around TNT for the foreseeable future.
Hill has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the company, TNT announced Thursday morning. He has served as a color commentator for the last eight men's college national championships, along with frequent NBA assignments.
"College basketball has had such a profound impact on my life, as a student athlete and now as a broadcaster, and I thoroughly enjoy being closely connected to the collegiate game, the student-athletes who compete, and their amazing stories," Hill said in a company release.
Per the network, Hill will also call Big 12 and Big East regular season basketball—two leagues whose games will air on TNT beginning in 2026.
Hill played collegiately for Duke, winning two national titles and marking two All-America teams from 1991 to '94. He went on to play 19 years in the NBA, making seven All-Star teams with four squads.