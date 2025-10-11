Hot Mic Caught Tigers Announcer's Expletive-Filled Rant After Heartbreaking ALDS Loss
An end to your season is one thing, but falling in 15 innings during a winner-take-all postseason game is another.
Tigers fans suffered that unfortunate reality Friday when they fell 3-2 to the Mariners in Seattle in a marathon Game 5 of the American League Division Series. Seattle will now face the Blue Jays in the AL Championship Series. And the Tigers, well, they're joining David Ortiz with the Yankees in Cancún.
It was a heartbreaking end of the season for Detroit, who couldn't capitalize on another strong outing from their ace Tarik Skubal, although nobody could have expected the game would have lasted a full nine innings after his night was done. The game bled early into Saturday morning on the East Coast as the Mariners earned their first trip to the ALCS since 2001. Tigers play-by-play man Dan Dickerson was on the radio call, and captured the emotions of every Detroit fan as he was caught on a hot mic after the devastating loss.
"We'll be back to talk about it after this on the Detroit Tigers radio network," Dickerson said before he thought he was off the air. The broadcast stayed on the air and a hilarious rant ensued at what was after 1 a.m. in the morning in Detroit. "I don't have to do a game [recap], ah f---. F--- this game recap. Oh, I'm sorry, was that out loud?" He continued on the airwaves.
Listen to Dickerson's quick rant after the wild loss below. Note, the clip does include profanity:
Although his comments appeared that they weren't supposed to hit public ears, it perfectly encapsulated the night for the Tigers as their offense slowed once again other than Kerry Carpenter. Hopefully Dickerson was able to get some rest after he gave the unwanted game recap.