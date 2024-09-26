How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on 'Thursday Night Football': Full Streaming Guide
How to Watch Cowboys-Giants
For the third iteration of Thursday Night Football in 2024, Amazon Prime will feature an NFC East clash between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
While there's always juice in the Cowboys-Giants rivalry, last year served as a reminder that the games aren't always good. Dallas went 2-0 against New York in 2023 and outscored Big Blue 89-17 in those two wins. A truly hilarious point differential and one that was reflective of both teams; the Cowboys went on to win the division, while the Giants picked sixth in April's NFL draft.
But it's a whole new year and this matchup comes at an interesting time for both squads. The Cowboys feel like they're at an inflection point already in this young season, sitting at 1-2 after a pair of brutal losses at home to the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. A loss to their dreaded division rivals who were expected to be one of the league's worst teams could very well send the team into a death spiral they can't pull out of in 2024.
The Giants, on the other hand, look like they found a true winning formula for the first time in years this past Sunday. They beat the Cleveland Browns by getting Daniel Jones to feed Malik Nabers the ball at every opportunity and blitzing the hell out of the opposing quarterback. A win would force everybody, maybe even those inside the organization, to re-evaluate the expectations for Jones and head coach Brian Daboll for this year.
But there's no point in worrying about all that until the game has been played. For most of the many millions of viewers tuning in, there is only the hope the game is worth watching. To that end, here's everything you need to know about watching Thursday Night Football tonight on Amazon Prime.
How to Watch the Game
Watching with a cable subscription
Most fans cannot watch Cowboys-Giants tonight with just a cable subscription. The game is exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime for the majority of the country, and will not be on traditional television in any capacity.
With one exception: the game will be broadcast live in local markets. So those living in the greater Dallas and New York City areas can watch the Cowboys and Giants play with their cable subscription. Here are the channels for those locations.
CITY
STATION NAME
CHANNEL
New York City
FOX
5
Dallas-Fort Worth
FOX
4
Watching without cable
This will be the avenue the vast majority of fans will have to pursue. Thursday Night Football will once again be exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime, meaning you have to watch via streaming whether you have cable or not. Amazon Prime's games are not accessible via other streaming services, meaning there isn't a channel for Amazon on alternatives like YouTube TV or Sling.
To watch Cowboys-Giants, fans must log onto Amazon's website and go to its Thursday Night Football page. A subscription is required to watch.
Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?
For fans hesitant to sign up for a full subscription right away, there is a free trial option for Amazon Prime and it will allow you to watch Dallas take on New York. It lasts 30 days and requires a valid form of payment, along with an email address, to sign up.
Amazon Prime subscription costs
Heading into Week 2 of Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime is offering two primary subscription options. There is a monthly subscription worth $14.99 and an annual subscription worth $139.
What time is the game?
As always, Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below you'll find the various start times depending on your timezone.
TIME ZONE
START TIME
Eastern
8:15 p.m. ET
Central
7:15 p.m. ET
Mountain
6:15 p.m. ET
Pacific
5:15 p.m. ET