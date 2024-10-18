SI

Hulu Live Crashing During MLB Playoffs Left Fans Furious

The streaming service went down during the 10th inning of Guardians-Yankees Game 3.

Stephen Douglas

David Fry admires a home run that Hulu subscribers did not see live.
David Fry admires a home run that Hulu subscribers did not see live. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees on Thursday night, 7-5. David Fry hit a walk-off home run to win the game in the 10th inning in front of the home crowd. But anyone watching the game on Hulu Live did not see that because the service crashed during the previous half-inning around 9 p.m. ET.

It was incredibly unfortunate timing for the streaming service that had a whole ad campaign centered around the fact that they had live sports. While they may have live sports, no one could watch them during the ALCS and NLCS, not to mention there was college football on and it's the first week of the NHL season.

Oh, and the price of all the Hulu + Live TV plans went up $6 Thursday.

Fans, including the author of this article, were not happy.

At one home old and new technology came together so that a couple could listen to the end of the Guardians-Yankees game on the radio ... through their refrigerator.

Hulu started to come back approximately 50 minutes later during the top of the 5th inning of Game 4 between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

