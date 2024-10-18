SI

David Fry's Walk-Off Home Run in ALCS Game 3 vs. Yankees Left MLB World in Disbelief

The Cleveland Guardians are not done yet.

Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning vs. the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 3.
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning vs. the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 3. / David Richard-Imagn Images
With their backs against the wall, the Guardians came up big in ALCS Game 3 against the New York Yankees. First, it was Jhonkensy Noel, who tied the game with a monster two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off Luke Weaver.

An inning later, David Fry further etched his name in Cleveland postseason lore when he smashed a walk-off two-run shot off Clay Holmes to hand Game 3 to the Guardians.

Fry, who has already delivered some walk-off heroics earlier in this postseason, torched a hanging sinker from Holmes and parked it in the seats in left field. He admired the hit, too, aware from the moment he made contact that the baseball was destined for the stands.

Fry's walk-off homer left MLB fans in awe, and they weighed in on social media to share their excitement.

Storybook stuff at Progressive Field.

