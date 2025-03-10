Ian Rapoport Furiously Waving to Producers Was Hilarious Way to Signal Breaking News
It's been a busy day for Ian Rapoport and one clip perfectly encapsulated what he's going through.
As NFL free agent deals came fast and furiously on Monday, Rapoport was live on NFL Network breaking it all down. At one point, he got a new piece of insider news and wanted to signal to producers that he needed to break in and share it. So he furiously waved at the camera to get their attention. The network later snared the footage and it was hilariously awkward.
Video is below.
Rapoport is an absolute pro and that's how you get it done when you have a solid scoop. It was a nice peek behind the scenes of a crazy day in sports media.
