Micah Parsons Congratulates Former Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis on Signing With Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys saw veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis get poached in free agency, with the 29-year-old agreeing to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Lewis agreed to a three-year contract with the Jaguars worth $30 million, putting an end to his eight-year tenure with the Cowboys.
After news of his new deal broke on social media, Lewis's former teammate and Dallas's defensive leader Micah Parsons took to X, formerly Twitter, with a congratulatory message.
"Dog! Earned for sure! Congrats family def gonna (be) missed!" wrote Parsons.
Lewis and Parsons had been teammates since the latter's rookie season in 2021. With Lewis moving on to join Jacksonville's secondary, Parsons bid him farewell while congratulating him on the big-money deal.
Of course, Parsons himself is likely awaiting his own new contract with the Cowboys, one that will likely put him in the running to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback.
Across his eight seasons in Dallas, Lewis recorded 10 interceptions, 44 pass defenses and 386 tackles while appearing in 115 games, including 64 as a starter.