Ian Rapoport On ESPN Buying NFL Network, Possibly Becoming Colleagues With Adam Schefter
In early August, ESPN announced that it was acquiring the NFL Network. The deal hasn’t been completed yet because it has to be approved by the government, which just means talent at the NFL Network remains in limbo.
Nobody knows how ESPN will use people who work at NFL Network, which shows will remain, which shows will go or how those folks will be incorporated into ESPN. ESPN has said it intends to keep the NFL Network as a separate channel, but, again, nothing is official.
With senior insider Ian Rapoport being one of the faces of the NFL Network, I asked him about the uncertainty he faces on this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina.
“It’s been interesting because we’ve known for years that the league was either looking to take on a partner, which is where I thought it was going, and then it was a sale essentially to ESPN and Disney,” said Rapoport. “So we’ve been in this place for years and I don’t know that my job has changed very much.
"It’s always like, you hear a player be like, ‘Well, I’m just focused on what I can control. I’m just trying to do my job.’ The reality is, mentally that’s the only way to do it because it’s hard to think about all the what-ifs.”
Overall, however, Rapoport expects the deal to be a positive.
“When the release came out from the NFL and ESPN, I was like, ‘All right, good.’
“First of all, good, because I do think it’ll be really good. Second of all, the uncertainty a little bit was not over, but was coming to end. Good. I thought the outcome hopefully will help everyone. ESPN has done an awesome job in all the sports things. So, hopefully it’ll be good for all of us who work at NFL Network.
“I’m so hyper-focused on so many different little work things and big work things, I honestly only think of it when my wife will ask, or a friend will ask or when I’ll do one of these. I like my job and I like doing my job, so I hope I get to do it in some form or fashion because it’s really fun and awesome and enjoyable. And I just hope it’s a really good thing.”
Rapoport continued to reiterate that he remains optimistic about NFL Network’s future.
“From everything that’s been said publicly, the NFL Network is still gonna be around, still gonna exist, still gonna have plenty of shows and programming. Shows are really good. I also happen to be on a lot of them. I don’t know that this is a bad thing, and I think it has the potential to be a really good thing.”
When ESPN’s purchase of the NFL Network is completed, Rapoport will become colleagues with Adam Schefter, who is now his top competitor when it comes to the NFL insider world. What is his relationship like with Schefter?
“We are very professional,” said Rapoport. “We don’t text every day.”
“When we see each other, it’s always professional and cordial. There are only a couple of people who do this, so there are always things to discuss. If one of us gets a story, it’s not personal. A lot of times we talk to the same people. So, we’re fine. We’ve definitely communicated over the years. Definitely very professional."
What about becoming teammates with Schefter?
“I work as part of a team now,” said Rapoport. “My teammates are awesome. Mike [Garafolo] and Tom [Pelissero]. I like my job. I really do. If that was the case, that would be fine. I like doing this and I hope I keep getting to do this.”
You can listen to the full interview with Rapoport on SI Media With Jimmy Traina below or on Apple and Spotify.