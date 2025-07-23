ESPN Close to Acquisition of NFL Network, NFL Red Zone
ESPN is nearing a deal to acquire NFL media, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
The deal would include ESPN landing the content for NFL Network, as well as NFL Red Zone.
The contract has yet to be signed, but the two sides are closing in on talks that began four years ago, per Marchand. Talks heated up once again about a year and a half ago and this is now the closest they have ever been to a deal. The deal is so close, in fact, that the NFL has begun informing owners that a vote may have to be taken on the deal as early as August.
If completed, ESPN plans to boast the new package as part of its "Next Era" branding as the network launches a new direct-to-consumer streaming product this fall. The potential deal also comes with ESPN's first Super Bowl broadcast on the horizon in 2027.