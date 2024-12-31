In Memoriam: Sports Figures We Lost in 2024
Looking back at some of the notable athletes and figures in sports who died over the past year, including those who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and the stories featured in those issues.
Frank Ryan
(July 12, 1936–Jan. 1, 2024)
Three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback, NFL champion, Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer, mathematician
Upset of the Mighty: On a blustery day in Cleveland the underdog Browns stunned Baltimore with a second-half outburst to win the NFL title. Key men in the coup were a cerebral quarterback, a big flanker with sticky hands, the great Jimmy Brown and some remarkable—for Cleveland—defenders.
Dr. Ryan of the Browns: How Smart is Too Smart? Frank Ryan, Cleveland's champion quarterback, is a brain in math, but when he tried to mastermind football he tripped over his intellect. Then he stopped thinking and started winning.
Franz Beckenbauer
(Sept. 11 1945–Jan. 7 2024)
"Der Kaiser," German soccer legend, two-time Ballon d'Or winner, two-time European Footballer of the Year, three World Cup appearances, U.S National Soccer Hall of Famer, German Football Hall of Fame, World Cup Hall of Fame
Recovery From Kulturschock: Even with a $2.8 million contract in hand, Franz Beckenbauer, the world's best soccer player—late of Munich's F.C. Bayern, the best team—had some trouble adjusting to New York and the Cosmos.
'Bud' Harrelson
(June 6, 1944–Jan. 11, 2024)
New York Mets Hall of Fame shortstop/coach/manager, two-time World Series champion, two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner
... And a Mighty Met is He! Bud Harrelson does not exactly have blacksmith's arms, and he wears down to a twig in the dog days of summer. But he is holding New York together—almost—as it battles for its very life.
Carl Weathers
(Jan. 14, 1948 – Feb. 2, 2024)
Professional and college football player (Oakland Raiders, BC Lions, San Diego State), actor
The Comment That Ended Carl Weathers’s NFL Career Fueled His Success As an Actor: Before he was Apollo Creed or Greef Karga, he was a linebacker under John Madden. More than 50 years later, the former Raider revisits his end in football and start in Hollywood.
Chris Mortensen
(Nov. 7, 1951–March 3, 2024)
Award-winning NFL reporter and investigative journalist
Chris Mortensen's Cancer Battle: The longtime ESPN NFL reporter describes his grueling fight with throat cancer, where his health stands now and what he has learned through the process: “Don’t let the moment pass you by.”
Jerry Grote
(Oct. 6, 1942–April 7, 2024)
New York Mets Hall of Famer, World Series champion, two-time All-Star catcher
Miracle Mets - Soul Of The City: In a year of turmoil, good news came out of the Big Apple, where the 1969 Series champs surprised the world and became heroes forever.
O.J. Simpson
(July 9, 1947–April 10, 2024)
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back acquitted of murder, USC Heisman Trophy winner, six-time Pro Bowler, actor
O.J. Simpson Was Proof We Don't Really Know Celebrities: It’s hard to grasp the former football star and actor’s time in the limelight, especially his acquittal in a gruesome double-murder case in the 1990s and the precipitous fall from grace that followed.
Roman Gabriel
(Aug. 5, 1940–April 20, 2024)
NFL MVP (Los Angeles Rams), NFL Comeback Player of the Year (Philadelphia Eagles), four-time Pro Bowler, first NFL quarterback of Filipino-American descent, College Football Hall of Famer, two-time All-American and ACC Player of the Year
A Private Eye on The New Rams: The golden Los Angeles teams of Crazylegs and Night Train are no more, damaged by competitive sports and executive fights—and don't spy on the new club, Buster.
A Real Wowser for the Rams: With 55 seconds to go, Los Angeles's hopes seemed dead. Then a blocked Green Bay punt and a quick pass produced the win that brought the NFL season to a blazing climax.
How The West Was, Uh, Tied: The San Francisco 49ers thought they had it won, but the Los Angeles Rams, finding an offense to go with their defense, beat them to share the lead.
Jim Otto
(Jan. 5, 1938 – May 19, 2024)
"Mr. Raider," Pro Football Hall of Fame center, AFL champion, AFL's only all-league center, nine-time AFL All-Star, three-time Pro Bowler, AFL All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team
X Marks the Man in the Middle: Before he finally hung up his aches and pains this month and announced his retirement from pro football, Otto was one of the biggest Mr. Xs in the business.
Bill Walton
(Nov. 5, 1952 – May 27, 2024)
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time NBA champion center, NBA Finals MVP, NBA MVP, NBA Sixth Man of the Year, two-time NBA All-Star, two-time NCAA champion, two-time NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time national college player of the year, NBA 50th and 75th anniversary teams
Climbing to the Top Again: Out for a year with injuries, a reflective, more temperate Bill Walton has changed the style—if not the substance—of his life as he starts anew in San Diego.
Big Bill Loves to Eat 'Em Up: A shy young man with a huge appetite, UCLA's superstar feeds the Bruins' fast break and feasts on their foes.
L.A. Couldn't Move the Mountain: And for that matter, the Lakers couldn't handle Bill Walton's Portland teammates either, the speedier, deeper, better-balanced Blazers swarming over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and stunning Los Angeles in four games.
Larry Allen
(Nov. 27, 1971–June 2, 2024)
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion guard, Pro Football Hall of Famer, 11-time Pro Bowler, NFL 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team
Runaway! The Cowboys' punishing offense will tear through the Steelers' defense.
Jerry West
(May 28, 1938–June 12, 2024)
"The Logo," "Mr. Clutch," Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA champion point guard (Los Angeles Lakers), two-time NBA Executive of the Year, Lakers champion GM (six NBA titles), NBA Finals MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, NBA All-Star Game MVP, NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, two-time All-American, Presidential Medal of Freedom
Smashing Hurrah for the Lakers: One big reason the Lakers are shattering attendance records is the performance of their wondrous back courtman, Jerry West—junior partner in the point-making firm of Baylor and West—who is having his greatest year.
Two Seconds Stretch For First: The Celtics' astonishing victory over Philadelphia put them in pro basketball's championship round with the Los Angeles Lakers, who also were the runners-up in their division.
Jerry West, Symbol of the NBA, Leaving Legacy of Magnetism Across Generations of Basketball: The Logo played 14 seasons for the Lakers before a brief coaching stint and a remarkable run as general manager—from the careers of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
Willie Mays
(May 6, 1931–June 18, 2024)
"The Say Hey Kid," National Baseball Hall of Fame center fielder, 24-time All-Star, World Series champion (San Francisco Giants), 12-time Gold Glove winner, two-time NL MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, Roberto Clemente Award, MLB All-Century Team, MLB All-Time Team, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient
Say Hey, For 1959: Talented young players with great arms, blazing speed, sure instincts in the field and powerful bats in their hands are the trademark of the 1959 Giants. Sophisticated San Franciscans are in for excitement if the pitching holds up.
The Race is in the West: San Francisco's Giants broke fast in the National League, but two high hurdles loom: their own history of failure and the hipper-dipper Los Angeles Dodgers, personified below by long-striding Willie Davis stealing second against the Giants last week.
Yea, Mr. Mays: Willie Howard Mays Jr., 39, made his 3,000th safe hit last week, playing baseball with the same enthusiasm—and effectiveness—he first brought to the Giants in A.D. 1951.
Orlando Cepeda
(Sept. 17, 1937–June 28, 2024)
"The Baby Bull," World Series champion, National Baseball Hall of Fame first baseman, 11-time All-Star, NL MVP, NL Rookie of the Year
The Heart of a Giant: Orlando Cepeda and San Francisco fell in love in 1958. The romance wavered but never died.
Monte Kiffin
(Feb. 29, 1940–July 11, 2024)
NFL legend and Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, father of "Tampa 2" defense, 30-year NFL assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor, Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Award of Excellence, father of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Two Tough: The Cover Two defense has a storied lineage that runs from the Steel Curtain in the 1970s to today's stifling Chicago Bears unit. Here's where it comes from, how it works—and how to beat it.
Jacoby Jones
(July 11, 1984–July 14, 2024)
Super Bowl champion wide receiver/return specialist (Baltimore Ravens), Pro Bowler, SIAC Hall of Fame, Alabama State wide receivers coach
A Touch of Gray: Loosey-goosey till the end, the Ravens' D was built to withstand nail-biters like this.
Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant
(Oct. 19, 1954–July 15, 2024)
NBA and Italian League forward, WNBA head coach (Los Angeles Sparks), father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant
Where Does Greatness Come From? You might assume that Kobe Bryant inherited his talent for basketball and his burning need to dominate from his father, former NBA and Italian league player Joe (Jellybean) Bryant. But Joe and Kobe are substantially different, and while the son got some gifts from his father, he got his fire from an unexpected source.
Duane Thomas
(June 21, 1947–Aug. 4, 2024)
NFL and college running back, Super Bowl champion (Dallas Cowboys)
A Cowboy Stampede: Dallas had the horses to defeat Miami in Duane Thomas, Walt Garrison and Calvin Hill, and they all ran wild in the Super Bowl, leaving the Dolphins floundering in a cloud of dust—well, Poly-Dust.
Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez
(Oct. 23, 1935–Aug. 8, 2024)
First Puerto Rican inducted into PGA World Golf Hall of Fame, eight PGA Tour victories, 22 PGA Tour Champions victories, Bob Jones Award, World Humanitarian Sports Hall of Fame
Little Chi Chi's Other Side: Chi Chi Rodriguez is two persons—the brash song-and-dance man who delights galleries (and annoys fellow pros) with his japes off the tee and his jigs on the green, and the quiet son of poverty who broods over good and bad, is hypersensitive to criticism and, out of the spotlight, is something of a loner.
Johnny Gaudreau
(Aug. 13, 1993–Aug. 29, 2024)
"Johnny Hockey," NHL All-Star winger, Hobey Baker Award, NHL All-Rookie Team, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
The Big Short: He may look like the paperboy, but Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau (all 5'9" and 157 pounds of him) delivers thrills—and convinces doubters (himself included) that the NHL has a place for the pint-sized player.
Eugene 'Mercury' Morris
(Jan. 5, 1947–Sept. 21, 2024)
Two-time Super Bowl champion running back/kick returner (Miami Dolphins), three-time Pro Bowler
Sweet 16 on a Super Trip: The Dolphins remained unbeaten and untouched by Pittsburgh miracles, so now all that stands between them and a perfect 17 is Washington.
Dikembe Mutombo
(June 25, 1966–Sept. 30, 2024)
"Mount Mutombo," eight-time NBA All-Star center, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, humanitarian, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Sager Strong Award
World Class: Dikembe Mutombo, the outgoing Nuggets center, makes a big impression in the paint and in faraway lands.
Pete Rose
(April 14, 1941–Sept. 30, 2024)
"Charlie Hustle," MLB all-time hits leader, lifetime ban for betting on baseball, three-time World Series champion (Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies), World Series MVP, NL MVP, 17-time All-Star infielder/outfielder, two Gold Glove Awards, NL Rookie of the Year, MLB All-Century Team
Charlie Hustle Gives Twelve Dimes on the Dollar: Pete Rose runs even when he walks. Cincinnati's colorful outfielder, in fact, is a throwback to the oldtime ballplayer in all respects save one: he expects to earn $100,000 a year soon.
Cover Man: Rose was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated 15 times, 12 times solo.
Rose's Grim Vigil: As gambling charges—and the media—engulfed him, Pete Rose awaited his fate.
Luis Tiant
(Nov. 23, 1940–Oct. 8, 2024)
"El Tiante," three-time All-Star pitcher, 19-year MLB career (Red Sox, Indians, Twins, Yankees, Pirates, Angels), Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame
Reaching Out for the Series: Soggy though the Hub was, Boston and Cincinnati set it asizzle as Luis Tiant mauled the Reds and then the visitors came snarling back to take a 3–2 thriller.
Fernando Valenzuela
(Nov. 1, 1960–Oct. 22, 2024)
"El Toro," World Series champion pitcher (Los Angeles Dodgers), six-time All-Star, NL Cy Young Award, NL Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove Award, two-time Silver Slugger, 17-year MLB career (Dodgers, Angels, Orioles, Phillies, Padres, Cardinals), broadcaster
Will the Bubble Ever Burst? Fernando Valenzuela had to struggle for a while in running his record to 7–0 but, by gum, he got his fifth shutout.
Something Screwy Going On Here: Fernando Valenzuela's scroogie continues to mystify the hitters, but just as baffling is his story of rags to riches to hard luck.
Gerry Faust
(May 21, 1935–Nov. 11, 2024)
College football head coach (Notre Dame, University of Akron), four-time high school football national championship head coach (Moeller High, Cincinnati), National High School Football Hall of Famer
Somebody Up There May Be Listening: After three straight defeats the beleaguered—but very determined—Gerry Faust of Notre Dame got a big win at LSU.
Bela Karolyi
(Sept. 13, 1942–Nov. 15, 2024)
International Gymnastics Hall of Fame coach (Romania, United States) of nine Olympic champions, 15 world champions, 16 European medalists and six U.S. national champs
Lord Gym: It has been 11 years since Bela Karolyi defected to become the undisputed king of the U.S. women.
Lou Carnesecca
(Jan. 5, 1925–Nov. 30, 2024)
"Looie," St. John's legendary men's basketball coach, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time National Coach of the Year
A New Mr. Bones Has a Winner: Jumpier than a minstrel end man, St. John's Coach Lou Carnesecca is the exact opposite of his team, which plays a cool and collected game.
Rickey Henderson
(Dec. 25, 1958–Dec. 20, 2024)
"The Man of Steal," Hall of Fame left fielder, MLB all-time leader (steals, runs scored, leadoff home runs, unintentional walks), MLB single-season steals leader, two-time World Series champion leadoff hitter, 25-year career (Athletics, Yankees, Blue Jays, Padres, Angels, Mets, Mariners, Red Sox, Dodgers), AL MVP, ALCS MVP, 10-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove
He Finally Bagged It: The base path to glory led from first to second in Milwaukee, where Oakland's Rickey Henderson stole base No. 119 to break the single-season record—and there was, and will be, more.
Oh, What A Show! With a bold display of speed and power—not to mention singing and dancing—Rickey Henderson sparked the A's past the Blue Jays and into the World Series against the Giants.
Light Years Ahead Of The Field: The Yankees' Rickey Henderson and Tim Raines of Montreal are simply the best leadoff men ever.
Greg Gumbel
(May 3, 1946–Dec. 27, 2024)
Legendary sports broadcaster, first Black announcer in the U.S. to call play-by-play of a major sports championship (2001, Super Bowl XXXV)
The Mourning Anchor: Bryant Gumbel, NBC's Olympic host, is alone at the top—all alone with the memory of his father.