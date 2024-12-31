SI

In Memoriam: Sports Figures We Lost in 2024

SI Staff

Sports Illustrated
In this story:

Looking back at some of the notable athletes and figures in sports who died over the past year, including those who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated and the stories featured in those issues.

  1. Frank Ryan
  2. Franz Beckenbauer
  3. 'Bud' Harrelson
  4. Carl Weathers
  5. Chris Mortensen
  6. Jerry Grote
  7. O.J. Simpson
  8. Roman Gabriel
  9. Jim Otto
  10. Bill Walton
  11. Larry Allen
  12. Jerry West
  13. Willie Mays
  14. Orlando Cepeda
  15. Monte Kiffin
  16. Jacoby Jones
  17. Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant
  18. Duane Thomas
  19. Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez
  20. Johnny Gaudreau
  21. Eugene 'Mercury' Morris
  22. Dikembe Mutombo
  23. Pete Rose
  24. Luis Tiant
  25. Fernando Valenzuela
  26. Gerry Faust
  27. Bela Karolyi
  28. Lou Carnesecca
  29. Rickey Henderson
  30. Greg Gumbel

Frank Ryan

(July 12, 1936–Jan. 1, 2024)

Three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback, NFL champion, Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer, mathematician

Jan. 4, 1965 - Sports Illustrated Cover, NFL Championship, Cleveland Browns QB Frank Ryan
Ryan was featured on the Jan. 4, 1965, cover of Sports Illustrated. / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

Upset of the Mighty: On a blustery day in Cleveland the underdog Browns stunned Baltimore with a second-half outburst to win the NFL title. Key men in the coup were a cerebral quarterback, a big flanker with sticky hands, the great Jimmy Brown and some remarkable—for Cleveland—defenders.

September 27, 1965 Sports Illustrated Cover. Football: Closeup of Cleveland Browns QB Frank Ryan (13)
Ryan also was featured on the Sept. 27, 1965, cover of SI. / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

Dr. Ryan of the Browns: How Smart is Too Smart? Frank Ryan, Cleveland's champion quarterback, is a brain in math, but when he tried to mastermind football he tripped over his intellect. Then he stopped thinking and started winning.

Franz Beckenbauer

(Sept. 11 1945–Jan. 7 2024)

"Der Kaiser," German soccer legend, two-time Ballon d'Or winner, two-time European Footballer of the Year, three World Cup appearances, U.S National Soccer Hall of Famer, German Football Hall of Fame, World Cup Hall of Fame

Soccer: FIFA World Cup: West Germany Franz Beckenbauer (5) in action vs East Germany
"The Emperor" is one of only nine players to have won the World Cup, the European Champions Cup and the Ballon d'Or. / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Recovery From Kulturschock: Even with a $2.8 million contract in hand, Franz Beckenbauer, the world's best soccer player—late of Munich's F.C. Bayern, the best team—had some trouble adjusting to New York and the Cosmos.

Order Now. SIP January Year In Review. Get Sports Illustrated's Year in Review issue. dark

'Bud' Harrelson

(June 6, 1944–Jan. 11, 2024)

New York Mets Hall of Fame shortstop/coach/manager, two-time World Series champion, two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner

September 7, 1970 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: New York Mets Bud Harrelson
Harrelson was featured on the Sept. 7, 1970, cover of SI. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

... And a Mighty Met is He! Bud Harrelson does not exactly have blacksmith's arms, and he wears down to a twig in the dog days of summer. But he is holding New York together—almost—as it battles for its very life.

Carl Weathers

(Jan. 14, 1948 – Feb. 2, 2024)

Professional and college football player (Oakland Raiders, BC Lions, San Diego State), actor

Celebrity: Carl Weathers (L), as Apollo Creed, in action vs Sylvester Stallone (L), as Rocky Balboa,
Carl Weathers played Apollo Creed in the first four "Rocky" films / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

The Comment That Ended Carl Weathers’s NFL Career Fueled His Success As an Actor: Before he was Apollo Creed or Greef Karga, he was a linebacker under John Madden. More than 50 years later, the former Raider revisits his end in football and start in Hollywood.

Chris Mortensen

(Nov. 7, 1951–March 3, 2024)

Award-winning NFL reporter and investigative journalist

Chris Mortensen
Mortensen reported on the NFL for ESPN for more than three decades. / Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/US PRESSWIRE

Chris Mortensen's Cancer Battle: The longtime ESPN NFL reporter describes his grueling fight with throat cancer, where his health stands now and what he has learned through the process: “Don’t let the moment pass you by.”

Jerry Grote

(Oct. 6, 1942–April 7, 2024)

New York Mets Hall of Famer, World Series champion, two-time All-Star catcher

June 21, 1971 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: New York Mets Jerry Grote (15) in action vs San Diego Padres
Grote was featured on the June 21, 1971, cover of SI. / Tony Triolo/Sports Illustrated

Miracle Mets - Soul Of The City: In a year of turmoil, good news came out of the Big Apple, where the 1969 Series champs surprised the world and became heroes forever.

O.J. Simpson

(July 9, 1947–April 10, 2024)

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back acquitted of murder, USC Heisman Trophy winner, six-time Pro Bowler, actor

July 14, 1969 Sports Illustrated Cove Buffalo Bills O.J. Simpson
Simpson was featured on multiple SI covers over the years, starting with this July 14, 1969, issue. / George Long/Sports Illustrated

O.J. Simpson Was Proof We Don't Really Know Celebrities: It’s hard to grasp the former football star and actor’s time in the limelight, especially his acquittal in a gruesome double-murder case in the 1990s and the precipitous fall from grace that followed.

June 27, 1994 Sports Illustrated Cover. Football: Closeup of Hall of Famer and former NFL player O.J. Simpson
The June 27, 1994, cover of Sports Illustrated. / Ken Lubas/Los Angeles Times

Roman Gabriel

(Aug. 5, 1940–April 20, 2024)

NFL MVP (Los Angeles Rams), NFL Comeback Player of the Year (Philadelphia Eagles), four-time Pro Bowler, first NFL quarterback of Filipino-American descent, College Football Hall of Famer, two-time All-American and ACC Player of the Year

Los Angeles Rams Roman Gabriel, Tommy McDonald
The Oct. 3, 1966, cover of SI. / John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated

A Private Eye on The New Rams: The golden Los Angeles teams of Crazylegs and Night Train are no more, damaged by competitive sports and executive fights—and don't spy on the new club, Buster.

December 18, 1967 Sports Illustrated Cover. Los Angeles Rams QB Roman Gabriel (18) in action
Gabriel (18) was featured on the cover of the Dec. 18, 1967, cover of SI. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

A Real Wowser for the Rams: With 55 seconds to go, Los Angeles's hopes seemed dead. Then a blocked Green Bay punt and a quick pass produced the win that brought the NFL season to a blazing climax.

December 7, 1970 Sports Illustrated Cover Closeup of Los Angeles Rams QB Roman Gabriel
The Dec. 7, 1970, cover of SI. / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

How The West Was, Uh, Tied: The San Francisco 49ers thought they had it won, but the Los Angeles Rams, finding an offense to go with their defense, beat them to share the lead.

Jim Otto

(Jan. 5, 1938 – May 19, 2024)

"Mr. Raider," Pro Football Hall of Fame center, AFL champion, AFL's only all-league center, nine-time AFL All-Star, three-time Pro Bowler, AFL All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

AFC Playoffs: Closeup of Oakland Raiders Jim Otto (00)
Otto played in 210 consecutive games for the Oakland Raiders. / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

X Marks the Man in the Middle: Before he finally hung up his aches and pains this month and announced his retirement from pro football, Otto was one of the biggest Mr. Xs in the business.

Bill Walton

(Nov. 5, 1952 – May 27, 2024)

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time NBA champion center, NBA Finals MVP, NBA MVP, NBA Sixth Man of the Year, two-time NBA All-Star, two-time NCAA champion, two-time NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time national college player of the year, NBA 50th and 75th anniversary teams

Bill Walton Basketball: San Diego Clippers Bill Walton Cover 10/15/79
Walton was featured on the Oct. 15, 1979, cover of SI. / Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated

Climbing to the Top Again: Out for a year with injuries, a reflective, more temperate Bill Walton has changed the style—if not the substance—of his life as he starts anew in San Diego.

March 6, 1972 Sports Illustrated Cover. College Basketball: UCLA Bill Walton (32) in action vs Washington State
The March 6, 1972, cover of SI. / George Long/Sports Illustrated

Big Bill Loves to Eat 'Em Up: A shy young man with a huge appetite, UCLA's superstar feeds the Bruins' fast break and feasts on their foes.

May 23, 1977 Sports Illustrated Cover. Basketball: NBA Playoffs. Portland Trail Blazers Bill Walton (32) in action
The May 23, 1977, cover of SI. / Hank Delespinasse/Sports Illustrated

L.A. Couldn't Move the Mountain: And for that matter, the Lakers couldn't handle Bill Walton's Portland teammates either, the speedier, deeper, better-balanced Blazers swarming over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and stunning Los Angeles in four games.

Larry Allen

(Nov. 27, 1971–June 2, 2024)

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion guard, Pro Football Hall of Famer, 11-time Pro Bowler, NFL 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Dallas Cowboys guard Larry Allen (73)
Allen spent his first 12 pro seasons playing with the Dallas Cowboys. / Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Runaway! The Cowboys' punishing offense will tear through the Steelers' defense.

Jerry West

(May 28, 1938–June 12, 2024)

"The Logo," "Mr. Clutch," Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer, NBA champion point guard (Los Angeles Lakers), two-time NBA Executive of the Year, Lakers champion GM (six NBA titles), NBA Finals MVP, 14-time NBA All-Star, NBA All-Star Game MVP, NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, two-time All-American, Presidential Medal of Freedom

February 8, 1965 Sports Illustrated Cover. Basketball: Illustration of Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West holding number 44
An illustration of West was featured on the Feb. 8, 1965, cover of SI. / Bob Peck/Sports Illustrated

Smashing Hurrah for the Lakers: One big reason the Lakers are shattering attendance records is the performance of their wondrous back courtman, Jerry West—junior partner in the point-making firm of Baylor and West—who is having his greatest year.

Sports Illustrated cover April 29, 1968 Jerry West and Elgin Baylor
West shared the April 29, 1968, cover of SI with Lakers teammate Elgin Baylor. / Sheedy & Long/Sports Illustrated

Two Seconds Stretch For First: The Celtics' astonishing victory over Philadelphia put them in pro basketball's championship round with the Los Angeles Lakers, who also were the runners-up in their division.

Jerry West March 6, 2013 Sports Illustrated cover
SI named West one of the 10 greatest players in men's college basketball history in the March 6, 2013, NCAA tournament 75th anniversary issue. / AP/Sports Illustrated

Jerry West, Symbol of the NBA, Leaving Legacy of Magnetism Across Generations of Basketball: The Logo played 14 seasons for the Lakers before a brief coaching stint and a remarkable run as general manager—from the careers of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Willie Mays

(May 6, 1931–June 18, 2024)

"The Say Hey Kid," National Baseball Hall of Fame center fielder, 24-time All-Star, World Series champion (San Francisco Giants), 12-time Gold Glove winner, two-time NL MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, Roberto Clemente Award, MLB All-Century Team, MLB All-Time Team, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient

April 13, 1959 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: Closeup of San Francisco Giants Willie Mays (24)
Mays was featured on the April 13, 1959, cover of SI. / Jon Brenneis/Sports Illustrated

Say Hey, For 1959: Talented young players with great arms, blazing speed, sure instincts in the field and powerful bats in their hands are the trademark of the 1959 Giants. Sophisticated San Franciscans are in for excitement if the pitching holds up.

June 4, 1962 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: San Francisco Giants Willie Mays (24) in action
The June 4, 1962, cover of SI. / Hy Peskin/Sports Illustrated

The Race is in the West: San Francisco's Giants broke fast in the National League, but two high hurdles loom: their own history of failure and the hipper-dipper Los Angeles Dodgers, personified below by long-striding Willie Davis stealing second against the Giants last week.

July 27, 1970 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: Closeup of San Francisco Giants Willie Mays (24)
The July 27, 1970, cover of SI. / Fred Kaplan/Sports Illustrated

Yea, Mr. Mays: Willie Howard Mays Jr., 39, made his 3,000th safe hit last week, playing baseball with the same enthusiasm—and effectiveness—he first brought to the Giants in A.D. 1951.

Orlando Cepeda

(Sept. 17, 1937–June 28, 2024)

"The Baby Bull," World Series champion, National Baseball Hall of Fame first baseman, 11-time All-Star, NL MVP, NL Rookie of the Year

San Francisco Giants Orlando Cepeda
Cepeda was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999. / John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated

The Heart of a Giant: Orlando Cepeda and San Francisco fell in love in 1958. The romance wavered but never died.

Monte Kiffin

(Feb. 29, 1940–July 11, 2024)

NFL legend and Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, father of "Tampa 2" defense, 30-year NFL assistant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor, Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Award of Excellence, father of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin checks play against the St. Louis Rams October 18, 2004
Kiffin was Tampa Bay's defensive coordinator for 13 seasons. / Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Two Tough: The Cover Two defense has a storied lineage that runs from the Steel Curtain in the 1970s to today's stifling Chicago Bears unit. Here's where it comes from, how it works—and how to beat it.

Jacoby Jones

(July 11, 1984–July 14, 2024)

Super Bowl champion wide receiver/return specialist (Baltimore Ravens), Pro Bowler, SIAC Hall of Fame, Alabama State wide receivers coach

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens Jacoby Jones (12)
Jones was featured on the Super Bowl XLVII cover of SI on Feb. 11, 2013. / Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

A Touch of Gray: Loosey-goosey till the end, the Ravens' D was built to withstand nail-biters like this.

Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant

(Oct. 19, 1954–July 15, 2024)

NBA and Italian League forward, WNBA head coach (Los Angeles Sparks), father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Head coach of the Bangkok Cobras Joe Bryant
Bryant also coached teams in Thailand and Japan during his career. / Chau Doan/Sports Illustrated

Where Does Greatness Come From? You might assume that Kobe Bryant inherited his talent for basketball and his burning need to dominate from his father, former NBA and Italian league player Joe (Jellybean) Bryant. But Joe and Kobe are substantially different, and while the son got some gifts from his father, he got his fire from an unexpected source.

Duane Thomas

(June 21, 1947–Aug. 4, 2024)

NFL and college running back, Super Bowl champion (Dallas Cowboys)

Duane Thomas in action vs Miami Dolphins. New Orleans
Thomas was featured on the Jan. 24, 1972, cover of SI. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

A Cowboy Stampede: Dallas had the horses to defeat Miami in Duane Thomas, Walt Garrison and Calvin Hill, and they all ran wild in the Super Bowl, leaving the Dolphins floundering in a cloud of dust—well, Poly-Dust.

Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez

(Oct. 23, 1935–Aug. 8, 2024)

First Puerto Rican inducted into PGA World Golf Hall of Fame, eight PGA Tour victories, 22 PGA Tour Champions victories, Bob Jones Award, World Humanitarian Sports Hall of Fame

Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez
Rodriguez was known for his patented celebratory dance. / Bob Stowell/Getty Images

Little Chi Chi's Other Side: Chi Chi Rodriguez is two persons—the brash song-and-dance man who delights galleries (and annoys fellow pros) with his japes off the tee and his jigs on the green, and the quiet son of poverty who broods over good and bad, is hypersensitive to criticism and, out of the spotlight, is something of a loner.

Johnny Gaudreau

(Aug. 13, 1993–Aug. 29, 2024)

"Johnny Hockey," NHL All-Star winger, Hobey Baker Award, NHL All-Rookie Team, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Johnny Gaudreau (13) NCAA Hockey: 2012 Frozen Four Final
Gaudreau won the 2014 Hobey Baker Award as the best collegiate player in the nation while at Boston College. / David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

The Big Short: He may look like the paperboy, but Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau (all 5'9" and 157 pounds of him) delivers thrills—and convinces doubters (himself included) that the NHL has a place for the pint-sized player.

Eugene 'Mercury' Morris

(Jan. 5, 1947–Sept. 21, 2024)

Two-time Super Bowl champion running back/kick returner (Miami Dolphins), three-time Pro Bowler

January 8, 1973 Sports Illustrated Cover. Football: AFC Playoffs. Miami Dolphins Mercury Morris
Morris was featured on the Jan. 8, 1973, cover of SI. / Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

Sweet 16 on a Super Trip: The Dolphins remained unbeaten and untouched by Pittsburgh miracles, so now all that stands between them and a perfect 17 is Washington.

Dikembe Mutombo

(June 25, 1966–Sept. 30, 2024)

"Mount Mutombo," eight-time NBA All-Star center, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, humanitarian, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Sager Strong Award

Dikembe Mutombo
Mutombo played on six different teams over 18 seasons in the NBA: Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets. / Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

World Class: Dikembe Mutombo, the outgoing Nuggets center, makes a big impression in the paint and in faraway lands.

Pete Rose

(April 14, 1941–Sept. 30, 2024)

"Charlie Hustle," MLB all-time hits leader, lifetime ban for betting on baseball, three-time World Series champion (Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies), World Series MVP, NL MVP, 17-time All-Star infielder/outfielder, two Gold Glove Awards, NL Rookie of the Year, MLB All-Century Team

May 27, 1968 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose (14)
Rose's first-ever SI cover appearance was on May 27, 1968. / George Long/Sports Illustrated

Charlie Hustle Gives Twelve Dimes on the Dollar: Pete Rose runs even when he walks. Cincinnati's colorful outfielder, in fact, is a throwback to the oldtime ballplayer in all respects save one: he expects to earn $100,000 a year soon.

12/22/75 SI cover features Sportsman of the Year Pete Rose
Rose was SI's Sportsman of the Year in 1975. / Lane Stewart/Sports Illustrated

Cover Man: Rose was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated 15 times, 12 times solo.

Pete Rose Sports Illustrated cover April 3, 1989
The April 3, 1989, cover of SI. / Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated

Rose's Grim Vigil: As gambling charges—and the media—engulfed him, Pete Rose awaited his fate.

Luis Tiant

(Nov. 23, 1940–Oct. 8, 2024)

"El Tiante," three-time All-Star pitcher, 19-year MLB career (Red Sox, Indians, Twins, Yankees, Pirates, Angels), Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame

October 20, 1975 Sports Illustrated Cover. Baseball: World Series. Boston Red Sox Luis Tiant (23) Cincinnati Reds star Johnny
Triant (top left) shared the Oct. 20, 1975, cover of SI with Cincinnati Reds star Johnny Bench. / Dick Raphael, Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Reaching Out for the Series: Soggy though the Hub was, Boston and Cincinnati set it asizzle as Luis Tiant mauled the Reds and then the visitors came snarling back to take a 3–2 thriller.

Fernando Valenzuela

(Nov. 1, 1960–Oct. 22, 2024)

"El Toro," World Series champion pitcher (Los Angeles Dodgers), six-time All-Star, NL Cy Young Award, NL Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove Award, two-time Silver Slugger, 17-year MLB career (Dodgers, Angels, Orioles, Phillies, Padres, Cardinals), broadcaster

May 18, 1981 Sports Illustrated Cover. Los Angeles Dodgers Fernando Valenzuela
"Fernandomania" took over MLB during the 1981 season. / Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated

Will the Bubble Ever Burst? Fernando Valenzuela had to struggle for a while in running his record to 7–0 but, by gum, he got his fifth shutout.

July 8, 1985 Sports Illustrated Cover: Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers Fernando Valenzuela
Valenzuela also was featured on the July 8, 1985, cover of SI. / Jerry Wachter /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Something Screwy Going On Here: Fernando Valenzuela's scroogie continues to mystify the hitters, but just as baffling is his story of rags to riches to hard luck.

Gerry Faust

(May 21, 1935–Nov. 11, 2024)

College football head coach (Notre Dame, University of Akron), four-time high school football national championship head coach (Moeller High, Cincinnati), National High School Football Hall of Famer

November 5, 1984 Sports Illustrated Cover: College Football: Notre Dame coach Gerry Faust
Faust was featured on the Nov. 5, 1984, cover of SI. / Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Somebody Up There May Be Listening: After three straight defeats the beleaguered—but very determined—Gerry Faust of Notre Dame got a big win at LSU.

Bela Karolyi

(Sept. 13, 1942–Nov. 15, 2024)

International Gymnastics Hall of Fame coach (Romania, United States) of nine Olympic champions, 15 world champions, 16 European medalists and six U.S. national champs

1996 Summer Olympics Gymnastics Women's Team All-Around: USA coach Bela Karolyi carrying Kerri Strug
American gold medalist Kerri Strug was one of nine Olympic champions to train under Kerolyi. / Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated

Lord Gym: It has been 11 years since Bela Karolyi defected to become the undisputed king of the U.S. women.

Lou Carnesecca

(Jan. 5, 1925–Nov. 30, 2024)

"Looie," St. John's legendary men's basketball coach, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, two-time National Coach of the Year

Lou Carnesecca St. John's men's basketball coach
Carnesecca had 526 wins and 200 losses over 24 seasons (1965–70, 1973–92) coaching at St. John's. / Andy Hayt/Sports Illustrated

A New Mr. Bones Has a Winner: Jumpier than a minstrel end man, St. John's Coach Lou Carnesecca is the exact opposite of his team, which plays a cool and collected game.

Rickey Henderson

(Dec. 25, 1958–Dec. 20, 2024)

"The Man of Steal," Hall of Fame left fielder, MLB all-time leader (steals, runs scored, leadoff home runs, unintentional walks), MLB single-season steals leader, two-time World Series champion leadoff hitter, 25-year career (Athletics, Yankees, Blue Jays, Padres, Angels, Mets, Mariners, Red Sox, Dodgers), AL MVP, ALCS MVP, 10-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove

Rickey Henderson Sept. 6, 1982 Sports Illustrated cover
Henderson first appeared on the Sept. 6, 1982, cover of SI. / Ronald C. Modra/Sports Illustrated

He Finally Bagged It: The base path to glory led from first to second in Milwaukee, where Oakland's Rickey Henderson stole base No. 119 to break the single-season record—and there was, and will be, more.

Rickey Henderson Sports Illustrated cover Oct. 16, 1989
The Oct. 16, 1989, cover of SI. / V.J. Lovero/Sports Illustrated

Oh, What A Show! With a bold display of speed and power—not to mention singing and dancing—Rickey Henderson sparked the A's past the Blue Jays and into the World Series against the Giants.

Rickey Henderson Sports Illustrated cover July 28, 1986
The July 28, 1986, cover of SI. / Ken Regan/Camera 5/Sports Illustrated

Light Years Ahead Of The Field: The Yankees' Rickey Henderson and Tim Raines of Montreal are simply the best leadoff men ever.

Greg Gumbel

(May 3, 1946–Dec. 27, 2024)

Legendary sports broadcaster, first Black announcer in the U.S. to call play-by-play of a major sports championship (2001, Super Bowl XXXV)

Sports broadcaster Greg Gumbel died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024.
Gumbel spent more than 50 years in sports broadcasting. / John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

The Mourning Anchor: Bryant Gumbel, NBC's Olympic host, is alone at the top—all alone with the memory of his father.

Published
SI Staff
SI STAFF

Home/Media