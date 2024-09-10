Jason Kelce Shared Funny Self-Deprecating Reaction to His Failed 49ers-Jets Pregame Take
Jason Kelce is as Jason Kelce does.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center suited up for his Monday Night Countdown debut ahead of the San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets season-opener, and it went pretty much as expected. Kelce dropped an NSFW comment on-air all the while his brother, Travis, proudly watched him on television à la the Leonardo DiCaprio meme.
On a night of many firsts, Kelce also got his first taste of being wrong as an analyst. Joining a panel with ESPN’s Ryan Clark and others, Kelce talked at length about how the absence of Christian McCaffrey dealt a huge blow for the 49ers—only to see backup running back Jordan Mason seamlessly take McCaffrey’s RB1 role and rush for 147 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco’s 32-19 win.
Kelce was the first to poke fun at himself shortly after the game ended.
He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Welp, this aged about as well as warm milk.”
Chances are this won’t be the only time Kelce will be eating his words.