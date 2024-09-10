SI

Jason Kelce Shared Funny Self-Deprecating Reaction to His Failed 49ers-Jets Pregame Take

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @ESPNNFL

Jason Kelce is as Jason Kelce does.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center suited up for his Monday Night Countdown debut ahead of the San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets season-opener, and it went pretty much as expected. Kelce dropped an NSFW comment on-air all the while his brother, Travis, proudly watched him on television à la the Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

On a night of many firsts, Kelce also got his first taste of being wrong as an analyst. Joining a panel with ESPN’s Ryan Clark and others, Kelce talked at length about how the absence of Christian McCaffrey dealt a huge blow for the 49ers—only to see backup running back Jordan Mason seamlessly take McCaffrey’s RB1 role and rush for 147 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco’s 32-19 win.

Kelce was the first to poke fun at himself shortly after the game ended.

He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Welp, this aged about as well as warm milk.”

Chances are this won’t be the only time Kelce will be eating his words.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/Media