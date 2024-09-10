Jason Kelce Immediately Dropped a NSFW Word on His ESPN Regular-Season Debut
Jason Kelce made his regular-season debut on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown before the Jets and 49ers closed out a wild Week 1 in San Francisco and it didn't take long for him to drop a NSFW word.
Kelce told the guys on set that he forgot his travel bag and needed to buy a shirt at a local mall moments before his big night at his new gig.
He explained that his new shirt fit his belly pretty well because he had lost weight but there was another part of his body that was still a bit of an issue.
Enjoy:
Never change, Jason Kelce.
