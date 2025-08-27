SI

Jason Kelce Congratulated Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift With Fired-Up NSFW Message

Andy Nesbitt

Jason Kelce is so happy for his brother, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift on their engagement.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, in case you haven't heard, are going to get married. The power couple announced their engagement on Tuesday with a sweet post on Instagram that did its best to try to break the internet.

Early Wednesday morning we finally heard from Jason Kelce about the huge news and he was rightfully pretty fired up for his brother and Swift.

Jason Kelce shared his feelings in a special video message that was shared by the New Heights podcast social team. He started it by explaining how this week's episode, which comes out later today, was recorded on Monday and that Travis Kelce wouldn't be talking about the engagement in it.

Jason Kelce then had this message for his brother and his future sister-in-law:

"We felt necessary to, as a team here at New Heights, to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard around the world! F--- yeah!," Jason Kelce yelled in excitement.

Here's that clip:

Congrats to the Kelces and Swifts. This week's episode should be a fun one even though it won't be addressing the big news.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI's daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023.

