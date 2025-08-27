Jason Kelce Congratulated Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift With Fired-Up NSFW Message
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, in case you haven't heard, are going to get married. The power couple announced their engagement on Tuesday with a sweet post on Instagram that did its best to try to break the internet.
Early Wednesday morning we finally heard from Jason Kelce about the huge news and he was rightfully pretty fired up for his brother and Swift.
Jason Kelce shared his feelings in a special video message that was shared by the New Heights podcast social team. He started it by explaining how this week's episode, which comes out later today, was recorded on Monday and that Travis Kelce wouldn't be talking about the engagement in it.
Jason Kelce then had this message for his brother and his future sister-in-law:
"We felt necessary to, as a team here at New Heights, to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard around the world! F--- yeah!," Jason Kelce yelled in excitement.
Here's that clip:
Congrats to the Kelces and Swifts. This week's episode should be a fun one even though it won't be addressing the big news.