Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Perfect Instagram Post
Everybody STAY CALM. It finally happened.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift are engaged, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote in the caption. An apt statement, and a great callback to Swift's "So High School," which soundtracked the post.
Swift and Kelce have taken the world, NFL and otherwise, by storm since they began dating in 2023. Now, they'll get to write the next chapter in their love story (get it?).
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dating Timeline
Kelce and Swift first made headlines in the summer of 2023, when the tight end lamented on his New Heights podcast how he failed to give Swift his number after her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Months later, Swift appeared at a September Chiefs game, sending football fans and Swifties into a romance-fueled tizzy (she later revealed the pair were already a couple at that point).
Since then, Taylor has experienced two AFC titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win as a member of the Kingdom. Earlier this month, in a full-circle moment, she even guest-starred on an episode of New Heights (her podcast debut!), where she revealed details of her new album and later broke a Guinness World Record.
A big congrats to the happy couple. Long Live Tayvis.