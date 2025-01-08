Jason Kelce Sounded Off on Saquon Barkley Not Being Allowed to Get Rushing Record
Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce was definitely disappointed he didn't get to watch Saquon Barkley attempt to break the rushing record last Sunday in the season finale since coach Nick Sirianni rested the running back ahead of the playoffs.
Kelce went on a rant about this on his podcast New Heights, with his brother Travis Kelce. He understood why Sirianni needed to bench Barkley, but he thinks it would've been amazing to watch Barkley break the record. Watch his not-safe-for-work rant below.
"Did I want Barkley to go for the record? You're God damn right," Kelce said. "Because it's a f------ rushing record! Why would I not want to watch that happen? But, I think that it's the right move to not play him. ... I do think the rushing title is the coolest record in football. This could've been an all-time storyline, historic moment in the NFL.
"Unless you get the record, it's just another great year. You get the record, you're the best, you're the baddest dude on the planet ever to play the game."
Kelce makes a good point that NFL fans might not remember Barkley's season much past this year since he now ranks eighth all-time for rushing yards in a single season with his 2,005 he totaled this year. Eric Dickerson still holds the record at 2,105 yards. And, while there would've been an asterisk by Barkley's name because of the 17 games played instead of 16, it still would've been awesome to witness a long-standing NFL record be broken.