Saquon Barkley to Rest for Eagles, Won't Chase Single-Season NFL Rushing Record
Saquon Barkley won't be breaking Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.
The Philadelphia Eagles running back will rest on Sunday along with a number of his teammates, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.
During media availability on Wednesday, Sirianni revealed the 13-3 Eagles plan to rest key players during their season-ending matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday. Barkley will be among them.
Philadelphia is locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the postseason and has nothing to gain from playing its starters this weekend.
Barkley will enter the season's final game 101 yards away from breaking the record Dickerson set in 1984 with the Los Angeles Rams.
On Sunday, Barkley became only the ninth player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He has 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 carries this year. Dickerson's record stands at 2,105 yards.
Barkley is in the first season of a three-year, $37.8 million contract he signed with the Eagles in the offseason. The Giants allowed him to walk away after the 2023 season, and it appeared he would have a chance to break the rushing record against them. Instead, he'll be resting up for the playoffs.