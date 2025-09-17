Jason Kelce Sends Frank Warning to Eagles After Tush Push Controversy vs. Chiefs
No one knows the Eagles' notorious quarterback sneak play quite like Jason Kelce, whose tush has been pushed an innumerable amount of times over the course of his 13-year career in Philly.
Kelce naturally had lots of thoughts on the Eagles getting away with a few obvious false starts on their signature tush push plays during Sunday's win over the Chiefs. While NFL fans and pundits alike were furious about the Eagles getting an advantage on top of an already advantageous play, Kelce pushed back on the criticism and noted how difficult it was to get the timing right on the sneak.
"People love to point out the false start thing," Kelce said on New Heights. "I think it is very difficult, when you see these things in real time, I think people don't realize how [it's] a fraction of a second we're talking about here. ... There's been alleging that this is an on purpose thing that guys are going offsides. As an offensive line, it's imperative that you get off on the snap. So you're doing the best you can to get off on it before the defender gets off on it... and sometimes you're a little bit early."
Kelce then gave a cautious warning to his former Eagles teammates about executing the tush push in future games:
"They're going to be under a microscope moving forward. Everybody is going to be looking at this because of what happened," Kelce continued. "They're saying they're in the neutral zone, they're saying they're false starting because they slow it down to 1,000 frames per second. ... They need to be very, very cautious because the calls are going to be starting to come, and they should be."
Kelce also doubled down on his defense of the play on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a blunt message on why banning the tush push won't solve the problem.
"It is an extremely hard thing to officiate, and good players on both sides of the ball jump the snap and use the neutral zone to their advantage on multiple downs and plays throughout the game. Getting rid of the tush push will not stop the issue everyone is riled up about," wrote Kelce.
To little surprise, Kelce doesn't see anything wrong with the legitimacy of the tush push, as he likely reiterated in the annual NFL owners' meeting about potentially banning the play back in May. However, the ex-Eagles star does agree that the quarterback sneak—like all other plays—needs to be properly officiated moving forward. Expect this issue to be far from over, with plenty of football left to played and plenty of tushes to be pushed this season.