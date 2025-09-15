SI

NFL Fans Furious Eagles Go Unpunished for Repeated False Starts on Tush Push

The Eagles appeared to be regularly jumping before the ball was snapped.

Ryan Phillips

The Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be jumping the snap when they ran the tush push against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch on Sunday, but fans around the league noticed something about Philly's signature play that had them fuming.

As usual, the Eagles ran their patented tush push quarterback sneak several times in short-yardage situations throughout the game. Fans and experts all noticed that on almost every occasion, Philadelphia's offensive line was jumping before the ball was snapped. And the officials never called it.

Here are several of the reactions to it.

Even Fox's NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino is over it. Near the end of the game, Blandino said, "I am done with the tush push, guys. It's a hard play to officiate like we've been talking about."

Andy Reid was even furious about it at one point:

The tush push is highly controversial, and was almost banned by the NFL this offseason. If the Eagles are visibly jumping the snap every time and going unpunished, there will only be more momentum to stop allowing them to use the play.

