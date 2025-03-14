Jason Sudeikis Reveals New Ted Lasso Season 4 Detail on 'New Heights'
Good news, Ted Lasso fans: the loveable, mustachioed soccer coach will, in fact, be returning for a season four.
Creator, star, and known Kansas City Chiefs fan Jason Sudeikis confirmed the news during an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, a clip of which was published Friday morning.
In the video, Jason asked Sudeikis flat out if there will be a season four—since the ending of season three implied that Ted's character arc had finished—to which the comedian replied, "That's what we're writing. We're writing season four now. That's the official word."
Sudeikis then revealed that Ted will be coaching a women's team this time, though he didn't say whether that team will be in the U.S. or abroad.
Watch that clip below, or the full podcast on YouTube:
While there have been other signs and indications that Ted Lasso could be coming back, Sudeikis's comments were the biggest confirmation yet ... until AppleTV also confirmed the update in a Friday statement.
“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”
In his statement, Sudeikis added: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
Guess we all just had to "believe" ... get it?