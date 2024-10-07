Jeff Passan Had Perfect Three-Word Reaction to Shams Charania Getting ESPN's NBA Job

SI

Andy Nesbitt

Jeff Passan is happily sticking with ESPN's MLB coverage.
ESPN lost one of the best insiders in sports media history when Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the sports world by walking away from his job last month to become the GM of his alma mater's basketball team.

Since that announcement there was widespread speculation about who would fill Woj's large shoes in the NBA world, with rumors even including ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan and NFL insider Adam Schefter possibly switching sports.

That speculation came to an end Monday when it was announced that Shams Charania, who has become a big-time NBA insider in recent years, will be taking over for Woj at ESPN.

Passan found the perfect way to celebrate that news on X as he posted a GIF from The Wolf of Wall Street and then wrote, "Baseball's better anyway."

Here's how Charania shared his news:

Andy Nesbitt
