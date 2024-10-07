Shams Charania to Become ESPN's Senior NBA Insider
ESPN is officially hiring Shams Charania as the network's new Senior NBA Insider, he announced on Monday.
Charania will take over the role after Adrian Wojnarowski retired from news breaking on Sept. 18. He'd been with ESPN since 2017.
"I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider," Charania wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide."
Charania has been a media free agent since his contracts with The Athletic, Stadium and FanDuel expired at the end of the summer. It was widely speculated that Charania would take over the ESPN role.
NBA fans are used to seeing Charania and Wojnarowski dropping news on X during the NBA season. Now it sounds like Charania will be the main person to follow.