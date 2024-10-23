SI

Jeff Saturday, Domonique Foxworth Call Out Aaron Rodgers for 'Pat McAfee’ Appearances

Stephen Douglas

The Get Up crew discusses Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers made his usual appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. While the segment started with a discussion of how cool Hulk Hogan was and whether or not Rodgers was caught eating a booger on the sideline on NBC, eventually McAfee asked the quarterback about the team's latest loss.

Having lost four in a row, Rodgers suggested the team needed to have more fun and smile more. Fans were not thrilled with this sentiment and neither was the panel on Get Up on Wednesday morning.

After playing the clip Domonique Foxworth suggested Rodgers just stop talking and start throwing touchdown passes.

"I get it. It's a leadership thing and maybe that works for them in the locker room but my guess is they're in the locker room like, man don't throw it to the guys in the other colored jerseys. And throw some touchdowns. I don't want to hear this and I get it, every week on McAfee that's fine, that's your thing. Whatever."

Foxworth was then cut off by Jeff Saturday.

"No, that's not fine. That's the problem, bro. That's the problem. Is what you're saying, do your actions meet your words? 'Let's not listen to the media. Let's not pay attention to them. But I'm going to go on for an hour a clip, making extra cash to go do what? You're talking to your team through, they don't watch McAfee, bro. What are we, I mean what are we talking about right now? No shot on McAfee, obviously. I'm just saying, in general."

The Pat McAfee Show airs live on ESPN every weekday at noon.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

