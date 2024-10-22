Aaron Rodgers’s ‘Fun’ Goal for Jets Has Fans Lamenting Lost Season
With the New York Jets staring down the barrel of a potentially lost season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers tried to lighten the mood on his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Rodgers reflected on the Jets’ disappointing 37-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and how the “energy” just wasn’t good enough. Keeping that in mind, the veteran named a surprising goal for the team heading into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
“We’re playing with too much anger and not enough enjoyment,” Rodgers said. “We’ve played this game for a long time, and we get paid incredibly well. This is our livelihood, to play a game most of us dreamt about or played as kids… Personally, on our team we just need to have a little more fun. Smile more, enjoy each other. It’s fun when you win, of course, but I think there’s ways of taking some of the pressure off, and it’s got to start with me this week.”
A nice thought, to be sure, but Jets fans weren’t impressed by Rodgers’s comments.
Some compared his remarks to that of Tom Brady in response to Baker Mayfield earlier this season, when Brady blasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for saying the Bucs were “stressed out” when Brady was in the building.
“I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,'' Brady said. "This wasn’t daycare... If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids. There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates.”
Fans can only pray that Rodgers and the Jets find the “right mindset” to turn their 2-5 season around soon.