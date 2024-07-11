Titans Sign Former Pro Bowler Jamal Adams to a One-Year Deal
Jamal Adams has signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Adams, 28, was one of the highest paid safeties not too long ago. A former Pro Bowler, Adams isn't even assured of a starting job in the Titans defensive backfield.
Adams spent the first three years of his career with the New York Jets after being taken with the sixth pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He made two Pro Bowls before he was traded to the Seahawks for two first round picks. The Seahawks then gave Adams a new four-year deal worth $72 million, which made him one of the highest paid safeties in football. Things have been all downhill ever since.
He played 12 games and made a Pro Bowl in his first year in Seattle in 2020, but has failed to make much of a difference since then. He played 12 games in 2021 and missed all but one game in 2022. Last year he started nine games as the Seahawks finished third in the NFC West. Seattle released Adams in March.
Now in Tennessee, Adams isn't even assured of a starting job, though ESPN notes he will compete with Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden for a starting role when camp begins in a couple weeks. A free agent into July, he could turn out to be a high-profile, low-impact signing if he doesn't turn his career around.