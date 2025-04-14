SI

Golf Fans Loved What Jim Nantz and CBS Did After Rory McIlory’s Winning Masters Putt

Andy Nesbitt

Rory McIlroy won the Masters on Sunday to complete the career Grand Slam.
Rory McIlroy won the Masters on Sunday to complete the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy won his first Masters in dramatic fashion on Sunday and became just the sixth player in history to complete the Grand Slam.

But he sure didn't make it easy on himself.

McIlroy had a comfortable lead heading into the back nine but that all went away thanks to a mind-boggling double bogey on the par-5 13th hole and a few other mistakes down the stretch, including a missed par putt on the 18th hole.

He was then able to win it on the first playoff hole when he knocked in a two-foot birdie putt. Golf fans loved how Jim Nantz and the CBS broadcast handled the moment after the winning putt, as they sat back and mostly let McIlroy's emotional celebration be the story.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

