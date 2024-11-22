Franz Wagner, Missed Free Throws, Lakers Losses Send JJ Redick to 'Very Dark Place'
The Orlando Magic escaped from Los Angeles with a win over the Lakers on Thursday night as Franz Wagner hit a game-winning three-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. It was the Lakers's first home loss of the season and in order to give Wagner a chance to win the game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to miss four of six free throws in the final minute of the game.
JJ Redick addressed the media after the game and he was visibly bummed out. The first-year Lakers coach prides himself on being a basketball sicko and his body language backed up the claim. It was the first time the team had lost in more than two weeks and yet Redick looked devastated.
The only thing that made him smile was being asked about how hard he takes losses as he got to reveal that he heads to the basement to watch film in wallow in the defeat.
"I go to a very dark place," said Redick. "Literally. It's the basement. I turn the lights out and I watch film. Yeah, that's my therapy."
As a former player, Redick should know better than to take regular season losses this hard. Even the best teams—which the Lakers might actually be—are going to lose 20% of the time. Probably even more than that. Acting like you just lost the Super Bowl once a week is not good for your mental health.