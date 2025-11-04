Even J.J. Watt Is Angry About the YouTubeTV-ESPN Carriage Dispute
1. I was absolutely fascinated by these posts from J.J. Watt, regarding the current YouTubeTV-Disney dispute, and missing the Cardinals-Cowboys Monday Night Football game on ESPN.
I was under the impression that people who cut the cord did so to save money because the price of cable was too high.
Watt made nearly $130 million during his NFL playing days. He doesn’t have to worry about $200 a month cable bill. I’m not trying to say Watt should just throw away his hard-earned money, but he can clearly afford cable without being affected in any way, shape or form by the cost.
So, was I wrong about assuming the only people who had YouTubeTV were those who didn’t want to pay a higher cable bill? Are there people out there who just prefer the YouTubeTV service to cable? Because this would really blow my mind.
As a Verizon Fios customer, I find cable FAR SUPERIOR to any streaming service by a wide margin. I don’t have to worry about buffering, passwords, delays and inferior channel packages. I have no idea what the upside is of streaming over cable, besides cost.
And cost doesn’t even seem to be the massive factor it once was considering a standard YouTubeTV package is now $82.99 per month.
Cord cutters, please educate me on this. And if J.J. Watt sees this, please, please please let me know why you have YouTubeTV over cable. I need to know.
2. One thing Watt missed out on by not having access to ESPN on Monday night was a field goal by Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland that didn’t even look close to being good. I don’t understand how this was called good.
3. The Cowboys loss last night dropped them to 3-5-1. They have a bye this week.
Then they are on Monday Night Football again in Week 11 against the awful Raiders. They are in the national 4:25 p.m. window in Week 12 against the Eagles. They play on Thanksgiving in Week 13. They play on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. They play on Sunday Night Football against the Vikings in Week 15. They play on Netflix on Christmas Day in Week 17.
Not one of those games will be flexed.
4. The College Football Playoff released its postseason schedule today. Once again, the playoff will feature a day where it goes head-to-head with the NFL.
On Saturday, Dec. 20, there will be first-round playoff games at noon ET on ESPN and at 3:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The NFL has two games scheduled to air on Fox that day: Packers at Bears and Eagles at Commanders. (Kickoff times for the two NFL games have not been announced.)
In addition, the College Football Playoff will also play a quarterfinal game on New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the other three playoff games slated for New Year’s Day.
5. Props to Baker Mayfield for this answer during Monday’s ManningCast.
