Michael Jordan’s ‘Special Contributor’ Role on NBC Is Falling Flat
1. When NBC announced that Michael Jordan would be a “special contributor” to its NBA studio show this season, I said I had zero expectations for it because “special contributor” means “won’t be on much at all.”
Despite having zero expectations, I’m still a little disappointed. I would like to hear Jordan talk about current players and current teams and share analysis about today’s game.
Instead, what we’ve gotten during Jordan’s appearance on NBC’s studio show the past two weeks are clips from one interview that Mike Tirico did with the Hall of Famer.
Ironically, while I saw many people celebrate NBC’s return to covering the NBA last week because the network seemed to celebrate the league as opposed to ESPN and TNT, which many fans felt trashed today’s game, NBC used Jordan Tuesday night to dump all over today’s players because of load management.
The segment was a complete waste of time because anyone who follows the NBA knows Jordan would be anti-load management since he always played in all of Chicago’s games.
If the Jordan segment each week is just going to be clips of one Jordan interview or just generic talking points from Jordan instead of talking about current events, the segment is going to be a waste of time for everyone.
I mean, the biggest story in sports the past week was the NBA’s gambling scandal, NBC has access to Michael Jordan as a special contributor, yet, we got absolutely nothing from Jordan on Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups and Damon Jones. That’s a miss. A big miss.
2. Some recent ratings from this busy time in sports:
Fox’s early NFL window on Sunday, led by Giants-Eagles, drew 18.95 million viewers.
CBS’s late window on Sunday, highlighted by Cowboys-Broncos, pulled in 25.3 million viewers.
NBC drew 24.7 million viewers for the Packers-Steelers Sunday Night Football game.
Game 1 of the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series on Friday was watched by 13.3 million people.
Game 2 on Saturday drew 11.63 million.
The return of the NBA to NBC last Tuesday averaged 5.6 million viewers for the network’s opening night doubleheader.
ESPN averaged 2.3 million viewers for its doubleheader on Wednesday night.
3. I’ve been waiting since Saturday night to see Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve break down the bad beat from the Stanford-Miami game. They did not disappoint.
Here is this week’s edition of “Bad Beats.”
4. Props to Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs for dressing up as wrestling star Jeff Hardy for the team’s Halloween party, and pulling it off in spectacular fashion.
Detroit wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa went as Prince, but we’re not sure the facial hair worked.
Jared Goff’s chef costume was basic, but his juggling skills were impressive.
5. In Tuesday’s Traina Thoughts, I asked people to let me know why they’d be opposed to the Super Bowl taking place during Presidents’ Day weekend. The response I got more than any other was that a lot of people use that long weekend to travel. I was also told by a few people that most folks don’t have off from work on Presidents’ Day.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Fox’s Greg Olsen.
The NFL analyst talks about what it’s like to work with a different partner for a few weeks during the season (while Joe Davis calls the MLB playoffs), what he tries to do differently than other analysts and whether a full-time international schedule would appeal to him as a way to get a lead analyst job.
In addition, Olsen explains why he doesn’t want the Tush Push banned, why he thinks we’re going to see fewer and fewer field goal attempts in the NFL, whether coaches have adjusted to the new NFL where comebacks are so easy to pull off and much more.
Following Olsen, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss New York football controversies, the World Series, the return of the NBA on NBC, my favorite bet and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 2017, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s “Thank You For Your Service” aired on HBO and featured a vintage Larry David moment.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.