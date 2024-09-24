Joe Buck Assures 'MNF' Audience He Did Not Jinx Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson
Jayden Daniels stole the show in the Monday Night Football nightcap, announcing his arrival with precision and poise in a 38-33 Washington Commanders' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The same rookie quarterback that could not find the end zone in seven red-zone trips last week threw for two scores and ran another in against a Bengals side that is now 0-3 and in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs.
Everything from Joe Burrow to the defense to the usually reliable Evan McPherson felt a bit off. But none of it was Joe Buck's fault. He made it quite clear that he did not conjure up a jinx on the Bengals kicker before McPherson hooked a 48-yard attempt wide left on the second quarter's first play.
“[McPherson] had made the last 29 attempts from less than 50 yards, including the playoffs,” Buck said after the errant attempt. “I didn’t say that before the kick, so no one can blame me.”
Smart move by a true pro getting ahead of the social media blame game. There may not actually be such a thing as an announcer jinx because, come on, we're all adults here but people do love to find a convenient scapegoat when their team is underperforming.