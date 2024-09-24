Commanders' Jayden Daniels Sets Rookie Accuracy Record During 'MNF' Win
The Washington Commanders picked up a statement win over the Cincinnati Bengals on primetime during Monday Night Football, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was nearly perfect in his third NFL game.
Daniels enjoyed a historic evening, tallying three total touchdowns including the first two passing touchdowns of his career. The No. 2 pick completed 21-of-23 pass attempts during the 38–33 win, and he achieved history in the process.
Daniels's 91.3% completion percentage was the best by a rookie quarterback in league history, surpassing the record previously set by Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott back in 2016, according to the ESPN broadcast.
Through three games, Daniels has completed over 80% of his pass attempts, and he wasn't hesitant to air the ball out deep during Monday's win. He connected with Terry McLaurin for a huge 55-yard reception and later found McLaurin in the end zone on an incredible 27-yard touchdown pass. Daniels has also yet to throw an interception, having been smart with the football in his first few games as a pro.
The future in Washington looks bright, and Daniels will look to build off his strong start in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.