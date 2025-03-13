Legendary Sportswriter and Author John Feinstein Dies at 69
John Feinstein, a towering figure of 20th-century sportswriting who wrote dozens of books over a multi-decade career, died Thursday, his brother told The Washington Post. He was 69.
A native of New York, Feinstein wrote for the Post on and off from 1977 until his death (his final column, on Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, was published Thursday).
He built an even greater public profile through his books, starting with A Season on the Brink in 1986. Feinstein, then just 29, was granted unprecedented access to Indiana's men's basketball program under coach Bob Knight; the resulting book became a phenomenal success and shaped popular perception of Knight for the rest of his career.
Later Feinstein books covered topics such as the Army-Navy football rivalry, ACC men's basketball, Patriot League men's basketball and the PGA Tour.
Outside of The Washington Post, Feinstein also put in work for NPR, The Sporting News, the Golf Channel, Golf Digest and other outlets.