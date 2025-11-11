Why Ex-NFL Player Thinks Jordan Love Could Get Matt LaFleur Fired by Packers
Things can change in the NFL pretty quickly and if you need any proof of that look at the narratives that now surround Matt LaFleur and the Packers after their 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. While just a few weeks ago they were the toast of the NFC and seen as serious contenders for the Super Bowl, now after two straight losses LaFleur is now answering questions about his future with the franchise and former NFL players are going on TV and explaining why the coach could soon be fired.
LaFleur has had a great run in Green Bay. He took over the reins in 2019 and racked up three straight 13-win seasons. Monday night's loss, however, dropped the Packers from first to third in the NFC North and the offensive struggles in recent weeks have lots of people wondering if this team can still contend for a title despite there being a lot of football left on the schedule.
Former NFL defensive end Chris Canty, who spent time with the Cowboys, Giants and Ravens during his 11-year career, went on First Take on Tuesday morning and broke down why he thinks Packers QB Jordan Love could end up being the reason why LaFleur losses his job.
"I'm very concerned," Canty said of Love and the Packers' offense. "Jordan Love is bad, and he's probably going to get his coach fired if he can't get it fixed."
After being told by Stephen A. Smith that his take was "very harsh," Canty went on to explain that Love's contract extension from 2024 could lead to the team making a coaching change, especially since LaFleur didn't get an extension over this past offseason after Ed Policy took over as president of the team.
"Every single facet of the football team is playing at a high level, except for the quarterback," Canty said. "And I’m not going to say that it’s squarely on Matt LaFleur, but he has some responsibility on all of that. But ultimately what we know is the quarterback is going to be around because they just paid him $55 million a year. And so the reality of what we’re getting from Jordan Love is just not good enough."
Here are his full comments:
Life comes at you fast in the NFL. LaFleur could soon learn that in the harshest of ways. Or, Love and the Packers could figure things out over their final eight games of the season and make a deep playoff run.
That's just how things go in this league in 2025.