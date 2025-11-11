Matt LaFleur Had Very Honest Answer About His Job Security After Loss to Eagles
The Packers had a brutal showing at home on Monday night, losing to the Eagles, 10-7, in what was yet another dreadful game for Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense. The loss dropped the Packers from first to third in the NFC North and has some fans wondering if Matt LaFleur's days as the head coach of the team should now be numbered.
LaFleur, who has been at the helm of the Packers since 2019 and has three 13-win seasons under his belt, was asked about his job security after the loss.
"I'll leave that for everybody else to decide," LaFleur said. "I'll just focus on the day-to-day. I feel like you're always coaching for everything in this league, you know? That's just my mindset. It's always been that way. You can't ever exhale. You got to always be pushing. That's just my mindset and that will be my mindset 'til they tell me not to coach anymore."
The Packers have now lost two straight games, both of which were at Lambeau Field. Love and the offense have struggled mightily in those games as they scored just 13 points against the Panthers in Week 9 before putting up only seven against the Eagles. They also only scored 10 points in a road loss to the lowly Browns in Week 3.
Love, who threw for 176 yards and no touchdowns against the Eagles, spoke up for his coach after the loss.
“I’ve got a lot of trust in Matt,” Love said. “That’s something that’s not wavering at all. I’ve been with Matt since I got here. I know exactly what he’s capable of and what the whole staff’s capable of. So that’s not anything that’s wavering. Like I said, it just comes back to all of us—players, coaches, everybody—finding a way to improve and get better.”
One key reason for the Packers' offensive struggles the past two games has been the loss of tight end Tucker Kraft, who suffered a torn ACL early against the Panthers and is out for the season.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs seemed frustrated with how the offense has struggled lately.
"We're midway through the season, we can't just keep saying, 'All right, we're going to address it,'" Jacobs said. "We've got to find actual answers to our problems. I honestly don't know what those answers [are]. I feel like everybody's got to dig deep and have the belief and give more. I mean, it's not easy. We can't live off of what we did last year or nothing like that, we've got to be in the moment."
The Packers will look to rebound in Week 11 when they travel to New York to face a struggling Giants team that fired their head coach, Brian Daboll, on Monday. That could be just what Green Bay needs to get back on track. However, if the Packers are unable to beat the 2-8 Giants then the pressure is only going to ramp up and questions about LaFleur's future with the team will likely only get louder.